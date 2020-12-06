St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church invites the community to celebrate “The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dec. 13.
The Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra String Quartet will play selections from “Corelli’s Christmas Concerto” (Concerto Grosso in G minor) and perform with organ on traditional Christmas hymns. The string quartet is comprised of Susan Eddlemon, violin; Sarah Hurd, violin; Wendy Royston, viola; and Sean Hawthorne, cello.
The service officiant will be the Rev. Scott Greene, who became the parish priest for St. Peter in November. Greene is an area native who graduated from Sullivan East High School, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served at Cherry Point, North Carolina. While in North Carolina, he joined the Anglican faith and answered the call to ordained ministry. He attended Nashotah House Theological Seminary and was ordained as a priest in April 2019. He has served the Anglican Church in Illinois. Now, he and his wife, Maryl, and their two daughters, Amber and Audree, are happy to be back in Northeast Tennessee.
The Festival tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ through nine scripture readings from the Old and New Testaments interspersed with traditional Christmas hymns. First used in England to begin the healing process after the horrors of World War I, the Festival is Anglican in origin and now used by many churches.
St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church is located at 3321 Thornton Drive in Kingsport. The church has Christian education at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Masks will be provided, if needed.