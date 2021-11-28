Third in a series
By Debra McCown
Local community banks play an important role in building the community by providing business and personal loans, but they also play an important role after hours: providing targeted donations and offering their financial expertise to help manage resources for nonprofits throughout the community.
That, says Bank of Tennessee President and Chief Executive Officer Will Barrett, is one of the things that makes community banks different from big banks, whose broader size and scope puts their focus outside the communities where they operate.
“If you look at the sponsorship for the stadium at East Tennessee State University, we helped make that facility a reality in this region while supporting ETSU and its athletic programs, and created the opportunity to host different types of events in the venue. Our founder and majority owner Bill Greene supports it at a personal level, and that’s one example of how Bill is a huge supporter of the region,” Barrett says.
“Not only is the bank supporting large-scale projects, but so is our ownership base which is located here, and they reinvest personally into the community as well. So, if you look at a lot of the major projects, whether it’s a park in Kingsport or a park in Johnson City or anything like that, our name is often attached as a financial contributor.”
At Bank of Tennessee, this culture of community involvement has been part of the story from the beginning, Barrett says. And it goes far beyond just giving donations.
“Where you put your time is oftentimes even more precious than money,” he says, “so whether it’s economic development boards, nonprofit boards, church boards or advisory boards, we’re very much involved in the community.”
Beyond its leadership, Barrett says Bank of Tennessee also encourages its roughly 275 employees, the overwhelming majority of them in the Tri-Cities, to volunteer in the community and provided paid time off specifically to volunteer during the United Way Day of Caring, which the bank also helps to sponsor.
While a community bank might not be as large as a national bank, the concentration of its people in their local communities is a scale large enough to have an outsized positive impact in the area.
The Bank of Tennessee name certainly is visible in the Tri-Cities community, from its sponsorship of the “Railroad Rumble” football game between Elizabethton and Science Hill to United Way events to the Boys & Girls Club and countless other nonprofits around the area.
“Bank of Tennessee has served the financial and banking needs of Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center in many ways, by making wise investments through their expert financial advice, business accounts, and most importantly in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting Small Miracles with the Payroll Protection Plan Application and resolution of the ‘forgiveness’ aspect of the loan,” says Sherri Russell, executive director at Small Miracles, one of many organizations the bank has helped.
The Kingsport-based nonprofit, which works with kids and veterans who have special needs or have experienced trauma, is also championed by Bank of Tennessee Senior Vice President Jenny Dugger, who helps lead the organization in various capacities. “Her time, energy and expertise is greatly valued,” Russell says.
“Bank of Tennessee has also generously been a sponsor of Small Miracles fundraising events,” Russell says, “most recently our 2021 Hooves and Heart online benefit auction.”
Greene, who founded the bank in Kingsport with his father in 1974, says its investments in the region — from the university to the animal shelters and human service organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee’s nine counties — are also part of a broader effort.
Looking toward the future, he says the bank will play a role in promoting the region and its unique local identity to the world.
Barrett says a lot of people who work at Bank of Tennessee get involved in the community because they live here and, like Greene, feel invested in the region’s future.
To grow a strong community that attracts the next generation to stay in the area, return or move from elsewhere, he says, takes a thriving business sector, strong nonprofits and the network of stores, restaurants and experiences that young people want to have available to them.
For him, he says, investing in the Northeast Tennessee community is personal.
“I live here, work here, play here and raise my family here, and I want my daughter to grow up here and have a great experience as she grows up,” Barrett says. “I want her to want to come back someday if she goes away for school, and we have to have those opportunities in the community and the culture that are attractive.”