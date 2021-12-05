Military veterans at Tennessee’s community and technical colleges were honored in Veterans Day activities last month — and one veteran at each college was awarded the Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the commendation last year as a system-level recognition to honor the service, bravery and sacrifices of veterans in campus communities. The commendations are presented during Veterans Day ceremonies and observances traditionally conducted by TBR colleges.
The Chancellor’s Commendation is conferred in the form of a specially designed Challenge Coin. Challenge Coins are a tradition in all branches of the military, signifying special achievement, excellence, hard work, unit pride, respect and esprit de corps.
Recipients of the Chancellor’s Commendation were nominated by their college presidents. This year’s recipients include 14 soldiers, nine sailors, seven airmen, six Marines and one Coast Guardsman. “These 37 men and women represent the spirit and values of our colleges — student success, academic excellence, courage in adversity, and service to campus and community — and the highest ideals of military service,” Tydings said.
“All military personnel take an oath in which they solemnly swear or affirm to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies. That defense of our great nation requires tremendous sacrifice. Our college communities are strengthened by the presence, experience and perspective of veterans and active-duty military personnel — as students, faculty, staff and alumni. They are an important part of the great diversity of people and backgrounds on our campuses. We’re glad they’re here, and we’re privileged to honor their service — not only on Veterans Day but all year long,” Tydings said.
Honoring veterans isn’t a once-a-year occurrence. Veterans receive ongoing services and support on campuses across the College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, to help them make the transition to college, achieve academic success and earn their degrees.
Underscoring that commitment, 11 Tennessee community colleges have earned VETS Campus certification as established under the Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support Act enacted in 2014 by the state legislature. In addition, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Dickson and its Clarksville Campus became the first TCAT in the system to earn VETS Campus status in August. Although all TBR colleges provide services and support for veterans, the goal is for all to achieve VETS Campus certification.
To earn VETS Campus certification, an institution must prioritize outreach to veterans and successfully deliver services necessary to create a supportive environment where student veterans can prosper while pursuing their education. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has certified 28 colleges and universities as VETS Campuses. Certification is reviewed annually.
Recipients of the 2021 Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Service, their association with the college, and their military branch of service include Northeast State’s Eric Stanton (faculty), Air Force; Walters State’s Cody McFarland (student), U.S. Army; TCAT Elizabethton’s Ernest South (faculty), Air Force; and TCAT Morristown’s Spate Anthony (student), Marines.