Coalition For Kids is gearing up for its 18th annual golf fundraiser as it continues to evolve and expand to meet the latest challenges local families face in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 18th annual Golf Classic, presented by Food City and in partnership with Pepsi, will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at the Johnson City Country Club with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is four-person teams — Captains Choice with awards for championship and first flight first-, second- and third-place. Price per player is $125. A complimentary lunch from Southern Craft, silent auction, and beverages throughout the course, courtesy of Pepsi, Holston Distributing and Cherokee Distributing, is included.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Coalition For Kids’ programs have evolved and expanded to support children and families with virtual learning by offering daytime and evening support. That includes communicating with teachers, assisting each child with their homework assignments — all while mentoring and providing hot meals and snacks.
Additionally, Coalition For Kids is providing trauma-informed care to children by not only mitigating the impact of remote learning on its vulnerable student population, but also the broader strain of the pandemic on kids, families and schools.
Coalition For Kids (C4K), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to help children in need.
“At C4K, they find a safe place, homework assistance, a warm meal, and an encouraging environment each day after school — all at no cost,” Pawley said in the release. The agency aims to ensure the children of the community not only have appropriate supervision after school and into the evening hours, but access to trained tutors and mentors who assist them in achieving their educational goals.
Proceeds from the Golf Classic support children in the community by enabling the agency to be flexible in programming to meet the evolving needs of kids and families. To support the work of Coalition For Kids, sign up to play or sponsor online at www.coalitonforkids.org or contact Lisa Pawley, Director of Development, at (423) 434-2031, ext. 835.