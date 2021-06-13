Submitted by Dave Williams
The Laurels Retirement and Assisted Living facility in Norton, Virginia, will host its second annual “Classic Cars for Classic Seniors” 50s cruise-in on Saturday, June 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event will honor Garnett Gilliam, retired Wise County educator and curator of the Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center, and residents of The Laurels.
All classic, muscle car, and special interest vehicles are invited to participate.
A recommended registration donation of $10 will assist with event costs. Dash plaques will be available to the first 30 registrants. Various trophies will be awarded by The Laurels staff and residents, the LPSHC board and the Dan’l Boone Car Club.
Refreshments will be served.
Car enthusiasts are encouraged to join in to relive fond memories of motoring days gone by with local senior citizens.
The Laurels Retirement and Assisted Living is located at 5635 BSG Road in Norton.
To learn more, contact Dave Williams of the LPSHC and the Dan’l Boone Car Club at swvakid@charter.net or call (571) 499-3588.