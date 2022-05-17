Submitted by Sharon R. Kyser
JOHNSON CITY — The Civic Chorale will present “Return and Renewal,” its first post-pandemic concert, on Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., in Johnson City.
The concert will feature several new pieces as well as some familiar favorites. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. The Chorale will be under the direction of its music director, Dr. Rodney Caldwell, who is also the director of choral studies at Mars Hill University.
The Chorale has a roster of over 60 singers and typically performs with 35-45 singers for each concert.
Founded in 1973, the Civic Chorale is the region’s premiere auditioned volunteer adult chorus. Formerly known as the Johnson City Civic Chorale, the nonprofit group was founded by Robert and Jane LaPella to provide opportunities for adult singers to perform serious choral music and contribute to the cultural environment of the region.
The Civic Chorale is always looking for voices to add. Anyone interested in joining at any point during the season should contact Caldwell at caldwell@ptd.net to set up an audition.
To learn more, visit the Chorale website at www.thecivicchorale.org.