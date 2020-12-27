In spite of going virtual on such short notice, Bluff City Elementary School was able to complete the service project it had started just a few days earlier.
The school adopted residents and employees at Dominion Senior Living in Bristol, Tennessee. Students made Christmas cards and a video of the students singing Christmas carols! Staff and students donated money to make personalized goody bags, which contained items such as blankets, candy, pens, paper pads, lotion, wipes, etc.
The students and BCES community received a blessing by blessing the sweet people at Dominion!