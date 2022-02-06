Submitted by Nora Davis
JONESBOROUGH — Things are about to get a lot sweeter in Tennessee’s oldest town.
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) is gearing up for the seventh annual Chocolate Fest featuring a host of new activities. The sugary-sweet festivities run Friday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 13, in downtown Jonesborough.
There will be chocolate stops dotted throughout downtown provided by Jonesborough small businesses, each serving something unique and special (but, of course, chocolate-themed). Attendees will discover endless options — everything from barks, fudges, chocolate-covered strawberries and so much more. One ticket equals one chocolate treat. At check-in, attendees will receive a bag to carry their chocolates, chocolate-tasting tickets and a list of chocolate stops. All chocolates will be individually packaged.
For the second year, Chocolate Fest will be a three-day event with multiple times available and a limited number of tickets sold for each time slot. The days and times are Friday, Feb. 11, from 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 13, from 1-4 p.m.
Throughout the three-day festival, attendees can also enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment.
This year, Chocolate Fest includes cake walks at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.; Feb. 12 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; and Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. There will be two cake walks per time slot held back-to-back. There will be 20 spots per walk with one item given away at each walk.
At various times each day, Jonesborough Repertory Theatre performers will present love songs and snippets from its upcoming show, “Singin’ in the Rain.” JRT will also host story time and photo ops with the princesses from Enchanted Experiences, an immersive character entertainment. (See the schedule, right)
Friday, Feb. 11
• Love Songs with JRT tenor, Shawn Hale and Lucas Schmidt, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
• Storytime with Cinderella hosted by Enchanted Experiences, 10 a.m.
• Storytime with the Little Mermaid hosted by Enchanted Experiences, noon
• Love Songs with JRT tenor, Shawn Hale, 1 p.m.
• Songs from “Singin’ in the Rain” featuring Andy Rogers, Lucas Schmidt and Hollie Wright, 2 p.m.
• Songs from “Singin’ in the Rain” featuring Andy Rogers, Lucas Schmidt and Hollie Wright, 3 p.m.
• Love Songs with JRT tenor, Shawn Hale, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
• Storytime with Beauty hosted by Enchanted Experiences, 2 p.m.
For the first time, JAMSA will offer a special ticket for patrons over 21 called Chocolate After Dark from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Attendees will have access to 10-plus beverage tasting stops in participating downtown businesses.
JAMSA is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. Together, they focus on promoting and serving local merchants, as well as the growth of Jonesborough as a whole. The funds raised from Chocolate Fest go directly back to Jonesborough small businesses and the community.
Tickets are available in packs of 10 for $15 and must be purchased in advance. Early ticket pick-up begins Monday, Feb. 7, and continues through Thursday, Feb. 10. All check-in and pick-up takes place at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, located on Boone Street.
Visit JBOChocolateFest.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
During Chocolate Fest, be sure to check out the “Sweet Scenes” on display in Main Street Jonesborough’s Valentine’s Day walkable window-display and contest. Participating merchants have decorated their windows to showcase their creativity and unique styles. There are two ways for merchants to win: The People’s Choice and the Judge’s Choice. The People’s Choice is comprised from online votes, while the Judge’s Choice is decided by a panel of local arts professionals. Both award recipients will receive $300 in cash. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15. To help your favorite window win, vote online. Participants can vote once per day until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14. To learn more, visit Jonesborough.com/sweetscenes or Main Street Jonesborough’s Facebook page.