The Heritage Alliance in Jonesborough is looking for volunteer docents to join its museum team.
Primary responsibilities include greeting visitors, answering area history questions and conducting tours of the museum. There will also be opportunities to assist with various programs and projects.
The new volunteer training day is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. Interested volunteers who cannot attend the training session can contact the Heritage Alliance to arrange a separate day for orientation.
The Chester Inn Museum is a state-owned historic site, staffed by the Heritage Alliance. Their organization is a team dedicated to history, education, preservation and the community.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
To learn more about the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580 or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. You can also email the alliance at [email protected].
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org. Local residents are encouraged to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events and programs.
To register for training or for more information about volunteering at the museum, call 423-753-4580, email [email protected] or contact them through Facebook Messenger (@Chester Inn Museum).