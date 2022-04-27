JONESBOROUGH — The Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum has teamed up with the Cedar Grove Foundation for a new exhibit sharing even more of the community’s stories.
The Cedar Grove community was founded by formerly enslaved and free African Americans in Elizabethton. The stories in the exhibit on display now through early July at the Chester Inn Museum in Jonesborough focus on three churches in Elizabethton that are important to the Black community, members of the community who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Douglas School.
“We always enjoy providing museum space for the Cedar Grove Foundation,” said Anne Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance. “They have so many wonderful artifacts to share and so many wonderful stories to tell. Their director Jacey Augustus is always bringing us something new. The exhibit keeps growing because we keep learning as we go.”
Did you know one of the Tuskegee Airmen lived in Elizabethton for a time? Pay a visit to the exhibit and learn more about Lt. Dempsey Morgan, Brown’s Chapel AME Zion Church and so much more.
The museum is currently on spring hours and is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Beginning May 4, hours will expand for summer.
Admission to Chester Inn Museum is free. However, there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. For all the latest information about the museum, follow the Chester Inn on Facebook and YouTube.
Town tours are also back in full swing. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 pm. Tickets are $5. The tour leaves from the Chester Inn, and costumed guides share the history of Tennessee’s oldest town and the people who’ve called it home.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
To learn more about the Chester Inn Museum or the Heritage Alliance, call the office at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580, email info@heritageall.org or visit www.heritageall.org.