A dinner ceremony recognizing American veterans of the Korean War was held recently at Celebration Church in Blountville.
Renowned Korean evangelist and humanitarian Dr. Billy Kim, the Korean government and other Korean friends of American veterans sponsored the event.
Bristol businessman Bobby Griffin hosted the ceremony and was one of two Korean War veterans present. The other was 90-year-old Mack Fink of Haysi, Virginia.
The evening included moving remarks by Griffin, patriotic solos by Bristol’s Eddie Shelton, a prayer and blessing, a full-course dinner and the enjoyment of a cake decorated with the Korean and American flags.
Griffin and Fink, along with family representatives of deceased regional veterans, were presented medals and certificates of appreciation from the government of Korea.
Jim Moore of Kingsport shared the poignant story of his father’s death during the war a mere four weeks before Moore was born. The evening concluded with a benediction by Father Joe Dunagan of Bristol’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Shelton-led singing of “God Bless America.”
Attendees left with the affirmation that the people of Korea had not forgotten the sacrifices made for them by their American allies.