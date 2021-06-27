Vivian Irene Williams Nash was born the second child of Everett Williams and Lydia McClellan on June 24, 1919, in the hills of Scott County, Virginia. She had four siblings — Olene, June, Troy and Francis — all of whom have passed on.
She grew up on a small farm in a three-room home that didn’t have running water or electricity. She’s told us many times about how they would help with chores, such as having to go down the ‘holler’ to the spring to carry buckets of water back for washing, drinking and cooking. They’d also carry their clothes down to the spring, if it was low, and use rocks to beat and wash them. The siblings all shared a feather bed, often sleeping sideways so they would all fit.
She attended school at Hill Station, then later Alley Valley. All the children in the area walked to school because no one had cars. She says they’d stop and pick apples in the fields along the way. She speaks often of times when she and her best friend would sit on a rock outside during their one-hour lunch break and read their favorite book, “Henny Penny.”
Sometimes, they would go down the hill to Elmore Darnell’s store and buy 5 cents worth of brown sugar and crackers which they carried in a brown “sack.”
After finishing her own homework, Vivian would always help her brother Troy with his. But, if he was doing it wrong, she would hit him over the head. When this happened, their daddy would send them both to bed.
Vivian spent most of her time with Troy. They would help each other with their chores. Every winter, they were able to buy a new pair of Red Goose shoes. One time, Vivian was out in her new shoes while Troy was chopping on a log. She was teasing him, and he accidentally chopped the end of her shoe off. They both screamed, and “Daddy came to check it out and I didn’t even have a scratch,” she recalled. But, of course, they were both in trouble.
If the kids needed new clothes and their mother couldn’t make them, they would purchase them by selling eggs and milk. Vivian’s greatest joy was visiting Grandpa’s house on the other side of the farm.
In 1932, when Vivian was 13 years old, many children at school were getting sick with the flu. She thought she had come down with it, and even after many home remedies, was still sick in bed. Her grandmother woke up one morning and told them she had a dream that Vivian had appendicitis, and her daddy should go for a doctor. Grandma told her mama to put castor oil and turpentine in hot water, wet a towel and place it on her side. They did this, and the following day Dr. McConnell came and decided it was, in fact, appendicitis. He sent her to the hospital in Kingsport, at the time a two-story house downtown near Church Circle. Dr. Reed, Sr., said she’d have to have surgery; her appendix had ruptured.
She spent 28 days in the hospital and another week at her aunt’s house near the hospital before she was able to return home. Her first trip home, she was pulled in a wagon over the hill to her Grandpa’s.
Afterwards, Vivian had to learn to walk again, but she survived and eventually went back to school at Alley Valley. She could have gone on to Rye Cove to further her education, but her mother became ill and she wasn’t able to go. She stayed home to take care of her mother and help around the farm. “In those days, if you could read and write, you were fine,” she says.
At Alley Valley, she met her sweetheart, Aurilious McGarvey “Mac/Mack” Nash. She wasn’t allowed to date until she turned 16, but they courted on and off through school — sitting on the front porch swing because they weren’t allowed to go anywhere. They eventually married on April 16, 1938, in Gate City, Virginia.
They lived with Mack’s parents for a year and moved back and forth while working in Indiana. Eventually, Mack started a job at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport. They moved to the Lynn Garden area and rented a two-room house for $9 a month. They lived there until May 1943 when Mack was drafted and assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
While Mack was away, Vivian got a job in the yarn plant at Eastman.
When Mack returned in 1946, he and Vivian bought a home on Alabama Street in Bloomingdale. They worked to fix it up, and Vivian quit work a year later to stay at home. She remembers catching the bus to go shopping in downtown Kingsport.
Due to the operation at the age of 13, Vivian was unable to have children. Yet, they wanted a family. They eventually adopted their first daughter, then 2-year-old Lisa. A few years later, they adopted a second daughter, 16-month-old Teresa. They had a great life on Alabama Street, where they made many friends and memories. Vivian helped many friends with their children and loved it. As life progressed, they decided to buy some land and build their dream home in Wonderland Acres. They also had a small cabin out by Boone Lake, where they’d go with friends and take the girls.
Life as a wife, mother and sister was busy. They attended Kingsley United Methodist Church as a family, and Vivian was very active in helping with the youth group. Once the girls were grown and married, Vivian became known as “Nanny” (our grandma). She has had a huge hand in raising her grandchildren (Misty, Heather, Michael and Mikayla).
Vivian and Mack celebrated 50 years of marriage in April 1988; he passed away that November at the age of 70. She has lived on her own and been a very independent lady ever since. She is now a great-grandmother of 10 (Gussie, Jacob, Derrick, Jayton, Micah, Malachi, Alissa, John, Carson and Zella), and has even babysat some of them.
To this day, she lives independently with only limited help. When we ask her the secret to living a long life, she says, “Living for the Lord and working hard. Nothing in life is free.” She tells us she believes in the Lord Jesus Christ and prays he will take her when it is her time — and she’s made sure her family knows she is ready to go when that time comes. Happy birthday, Nanny!