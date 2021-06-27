Take a hike by lantern-light, plant future meadows, learn about wildlife, or try your hand at crafts and games as Warriors’ Path State Park’s award-winning series of free activities heads into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap this week:
Tuesday, June 29
1 p.m. — Bee’s Knees: Meet at the main bath house to enjoy a peaceful morning hike and discover different habitats along the lakeside trail.
3:30 p.m. — Meet Your Feathered Neighbors: Learn how to use a field guide to get to know the common birds of the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bath house if it is raining.
5 p.m. — Seed Races: Wind, water and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help, too! Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. Meet at the main bath house if it rains.
Wednesday, June 30
9:30 a.m. — Morning Bird Walk: Come for a morning walk around the campground to greet the day with our feathered friends. Bring binoculars if you have them. Meet at the camp store.
3 p.m. — Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. You might even get to soak the park ranger. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. Come prepared to get wet.
5 p.m. — Natural Dyes: Nature’s awesome colors mean beauty for us. The early settlers even wore some of them. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try your hand at using natural materials to dye cloth. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Thursday, July 1
1 p.m. — Nature Bookmarks: Create a lasting souvenir of your park visit. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it rains.
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet some real, live feathered hunters. Come to the Open Air Chapel (or main bath house if it is raining) to see “whooo” is waiting for you.
9 p.m. — Lamp-lit Night Hike: Discover a whole new world after dark. We’ll light up the trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns (which we’ll supply for adults). Children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear.
Friday, July 2
11:30 a.m. — Creek Walk: Put on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. Drive to the camp store; we’ll carpool from there. Be prepared to get wet.
12:30 p.m. — Critter Count Hike: Bring along your best wildlife watching skills for a short hike to count who’s at home in the forest. Meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m. — Old Timey Games: Enjoy some good, old-fashion fun with some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it rains.
Saturday, July 3
9 a.m. — Hike the Boneyard: Come explore a remote corner of the park on this challenging 2- to 3-mile hike. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and good hiking shoes, and bring water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area.
5 p.m. — Earthball Games: Let’s have a six-foot-tall ball. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively, cooperative games. If it rains, we’ll have smaller ball games at the main bath house.
7:30 p.m. — Twilight Hike: As our day is winding down, many animals are just waking up. Join us for a cool walk through the woods to look for signs of evening critters. Meet at the main bath house.
Sunday, July 4
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service, sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church, at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
Do keep in mind that fireworks (including firecrackers) are not permitted in Tennessee State Parks. To view the complete schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”