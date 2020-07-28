The featured mural depicts the capture of the infamous outlaw, Tom Dooley, who was captured in Johnson County on the banks of Doe Creek. Blind fiddler G.B. Grayson recorded the earliest version of ‘The Ballad of Tom Dooley’ back in 1929. The mural, painted by Cristy Dunn, depicts Colonel James Grayson with a rock in one hand and a pistol in the other.