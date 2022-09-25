KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.

