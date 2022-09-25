KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Seating is limited to 300. To request tickets, go to www.holytrinitykingsport.org beginning Sept. 26 and look for “TICKET INFORMATION.” Complete the ticket request, being sure to include names for each person requesting a ticket and a mailing address for the tickets. Requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.
Carson and the band have rapidly developed into a Northeast Tennessee treasure, gaining even wider popularity throughout the United States and Canada with their unique blend of old-time bluegrass, gospel and country music.
Carson started playing the fiddle at age 3 when his parents bought him a 1/8-size fiddle. By the age of 4, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at music festivals. Throughout his youth, he continued to hone the fiddling and singing talents that God has so graciously given him. Now, at 18, Carson is a seasoned performer playing numerous venues across the country and in Canada with his band Iron Mountain.
They are a crowd favorite at festivals and have played Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Dollywood’s Bluegrass and BBQ, Song of the Mountains, the Carter Family Fold, Silver Dollar City BBQ and Bluegrass, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, and Bluegrass Island.
A young Carson was featured on TV as a guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and on “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.
On March 28, 2014, Carson’s dream of playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage was realized when he was invited by Ricky Skaggs to perform with him. In May of the same year, Carson was invited to the Opry again, but this time with his own band.
On July 31, 2014, Carson made his Ryman Auditorium debut — playing again with Skaggs during the 2014 Bluegrass Nights series. Since those appearances, Carson and Iron Mountain have performed on the Opry Show numerous times. In November 2018, Carson again played fiddle for his buddy when Skaggs was honored at the nationally televised 52nd CMA Awards Show.
Most recently, Carson appeared as a solo contestant on Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
The concert at Holy Trinity will include all of the band’s musical styles, and attendees will get the added bonus of hearing Carson and the band discuss their faith. Carson says winning trophies and getting your name in the paper is “really cool,” but it is not the main reason he works so hard at his music. “It’s all about using the talent God gave me to make people smile!” he explained.
Because organizers want to be sure to fill as many seats as possible, a name must be associated with each requested ticket. So, be sure to have that information available.