KINGSPORT — Students of Carol Stone Piano Studio have been very active spreading the joy of music through performing.
On April 10, the Kingsport Music Club presented a recital at First Presbyterian Church. Three students — Emmy Nannenga, Jessie Gu and Sadie Farmer — from Carol Stone Piano Studio performed beautifully. The event was followed by the Appalachian Music Teachers Association audition held at East Tennessee State University. Participants in the auditions included Farmer, Gu, Joleen Liang and Esme Lin. Liang and Lin joined Stone (inset) for the Appalachian Music Teachers Association Honors Recital.
Gu, a junior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, has had quite the year. She has won two prizes in Carnegie Hall competitions. She placed second in the Advanced Solo Class in the Brooklyn Music Teachers Guild competition. She also placed second in the International Piano and Strings Competition to earn the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in the fall.