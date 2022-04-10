Calvin Clifton, candidate for Sullivan County’s office of Commissioner of Highways, has worked for 34 years in and around local government. During this time, he has strived to develop an array of relationships that are beneficial to the success of his projects and pursuits.
Both in the public and private sector, Calvin has experience with administrative and management skills that have proven to be a factor in the successes he has experienced throughout his career.
“I have worked for the City of Kingsport as well as the City of Athens, Tennessee, in their Public Works Departments where I managed employees, roadway and utility design, construction, and maintenance projects, as well as budgets, and partnered with federal, state and local officials to make sure we were in compliance and providing the best service possible to the citizens,” Calvin explained. “I found that over the years if I communicated comfortably and effectively with all my employees and fostered teamwork, we were able to execute the job at hand and with ease and success.”
With the relationships he has developed, his mantra of fairness, and working together as a team, Calvin has seen over the years that effective leadership involves actively engaging with citizens, staff, other departments and both TDOT and VDOT. Together this works to improve not only the quality of the project, but it can also increase the funding available to local highway departments.
“With gas tax dollars decreasing and inflation increasing, Sullivan County will have to find creative ways to fund local projects that won’t place additional burden on the taxpayers,” he continued. “With the connections that I have fostered with TDOT and federal officials, I am well-prepared to vigorously pursue safety grants, grants that address traffic concerns, and other grant opportunities that can ease the tax burden in Sullivan County.”
Calvin knows how to bring all the puzzle pieces into play so that Sullivan County can take advantage of funding streams that are provided through the Metropolitan Transportation Planning organizations (MTPO) as well as the Rural Planning Organization (RPO).
“These organizations have regular meetings where funding is front and center in the discussion, and I feel that my attendance there as Sullivan County’s Highway Commissioner will be one of the most important duties I can perform. The processes and procedures these organizations have in place for obtaining funding is one of my areas of expertise. I know how to aggressively identify and pursue funds and how to properly administer them once Sullivan County receives the funds.”
In order for Sullivan County’s Highway Department to be a complete success, Calvin believes — as a leader — he must interact with other county and city departments, state agencies and federal officials.
“I have worked closely with TDOT officials in Johnson City, Knoxville and Nashville, and also the federal folks in Washington, D.C. so most are just a telephone call away,” Calvin said. “They need to know who you are, be able to put a face with a name, and understand that you’re doing everything possible to advance the road network and bridges in Sullivan County. Grants are typically data driven, and this is where I have the necessary expertise. There are great opportunities out there, if you have the necessary data and the right relationships in place.”
Calvin believes that working with neighboring cities and counties, utility providers, economic development agencies, as well as the school systems, is an important part of this job. “Working with neighbors in the surrounding area can help to address issues and concerns before they become a crisis,” Calvin continued. “Think what great teamwork it would demonstrate if the Highway Commissioner in Sullivan County would go with city leaders to TDOT to endorse and promote a project that benefits everyone. It’s my belief that what’s good for Bristol, Kingsport and Bluff City is good for Sullivan County as well.”
What does Calvin bring to the table that will directly benefit the citizens of Sullivan County as well as the Highway Department employees?
“I have strong relationships at the local, state and federal levels,” he began. “I have the ability to communicate effectively with folks at all levels — from the citizens to the younger, newest hires in the department, all the way up to the mayor and other elected local, state and federal officials. I’ll strive to be forthright, fair and honest to everyone.”
Calvin has expertise in understanding budgets and how to manage them, and how to develop a strong teamwork atmosphere where all stakeholders feel involved and part of the work.
Calvin has published articles in the Tennessee Public Works Magazine and the Journal of the American Public Works Association. He has become a recognized and respected authority in the management, budgeting and execution of public works projects. With his membership and leadership in a host of professional organizations and his continued efforts to give back to Sullivan County and the state of Tennessee, Calvin has a servant’s heart for leadership that benefits everyone around him.
Calvin is also a family man, married to wife Leslie, who has taught at Ross N Robinson Middle School for 34 years. With two grown children and three grandchildren, Calvin understands the importance of safety for families as they travel the roads of Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County primary election is May 3. Early voting is April 13-28. Absentee voting requests may be made through April 26. There is no challenger for the Commissioner of Highways in the general election, so the Republican primary will decide the officeholder.
To learn more about Calvin Clifton and his candidacy, visit his website at votecalvinclifton.com or Facebook page (Calvin Clifton for Sullivan County Commissioner of Highways). He will also hold a meet and greet at the Pizza Plus in Blountville on Monday, April 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.