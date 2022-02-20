KINGSPORT — Since 1961, the Kingsport Book Fair (formerly the AAUW Book Fair) has been raising money to support local literacy programs — and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the community’s help.
The Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book-Greater Kingsport, the book fair sponsors since 2011, rely on volunteers to make the event a success.
The three-day fair offers an excellent opportunity to obtain inexpensively priced reading (and other recreational) materials, while helping generate funds that are used across the entire greater Kingsport area. This year’s event is slated for March 3-6 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive.
To enable social distancing, the book fair inventory will be displayed in more than the two main rooms of the Civic Auditorium. Face coverings will be required for entrance and at all times in the building. Disposable masks and hand sanitizers will be available for customers and volunteers.
Volunteer signups for individuals and groups are already underway. It’s a great volunteer opportunity for middle and high school students, and children as young as elementary age can provide useful assistance during the Thursday unboxing shift.
Shift schedules and volunteer opportunities for this year’s fair are:
Wednesday, March 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Moving boxes to appropriate tables, so another team of volunteers can begin unboxing on Thursday morning. (Volunteers are needed 1-5 hours)
Thursday, March 3, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Unboxing books. The more volunteers, the quicker it goes. If you can’t lift boxes of books, but can lift individual books, there’s a job for you. Work for an hour or two, at whatever time is convenient.
Thursday, March 3, 4:30-9 p.m. — Pre$ale: an admission event.
Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5 — Selling books, straightening donations on display tables, cutting down boxes for next year’s book fair. Volunteer shifts are Friday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12:30-5 p.m., or 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12:30-5 p.m. or 4:30 to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, from 12:30-3 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to close. There is an additional volunteer shift available on March 6 starting at 4:35 p.m. to re-box unsold books and load them onto the trailer.
Anyone interested in volunteering should email gail.preslar@gmail.com with the name of the volunteer(s), contact information, and preferred shifts. Anyone who needs to discuss the schedule can contact Preslar at 423-967-7135.