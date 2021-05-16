For alderman candidate Sara Buchanan, growing up in Kingsport was the perfect childhood. “We did not have money, but we had a strong sense of community; neighbors were always checking in on us kids. My summers were full of trips to the Legion Pool, Fun Fest block parties, and cookouts.”
However, after working in other places as an adult, Sara found the “Model City” experiencing growing pains that brought problems such as homelessness, urban blight and a lack of community unity.
“After being away from home for a while, I started to see how much my city had changed,” she said. “The neighborhoods looked more run down and retailers were leaving.”
Sara asked herself what she could do to help the situation.
“I was really disappointed in how things changed in a short period of time. I grew up working class and I understand how families are now struggling. The social support is not as available now. That is why I am running for alderman,” she said.
The desire to help others is what has guided Sara’s life and career path. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett, finishing college and completing her Master of Arts in Government and International Studies from the University of South Carolina, Sara joined the Peace Corps for two years. Posted to a Siberian city in the former-Soviet Kazakhstan, Sara met her American Peace Corps volunteer husband (Jeremy), built relationships with strangers, and witnessed different ways local government works. “It was difficult to learn the language and a new culture in a place where the winters reached minus 53 degrees,” Sara explains, “but the hardship helped shape my character and make me appreciate what I had as an American.”
Since then, Sara has served in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean to promote American values with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). As a foreign service officer, Sara managed multimillion-dollar infrastructure and municipal government projects. She spent three years in Afghanistan, where she helped reform the Afghan Civil Service, negotiated policy with the Afghan government, and developed projects for girls’ education. For her work, Sara has been awarded several USAID Superior Honor and Meritorious Honor Awards.
Since leaving foreign service, Sara has been working for a nonprofit organization in Gate City, Virginia, where she assists the working poor to get jobs, pay off debt and secure affordable housing.
This experience and understanding of policy-making, and the art of negotiation is what makes Sara exceptionally qualified for the position of alderman.
She will use her knowledge to address the issues the citizens of Kingsport are most concerned about: homelessness, safer neighborhoods, and better jobs. “As with all things, I believe in looking at all angles before making a decision. The same is true for tackling homelessness, urban blight, and job growth,” Sara said.
For Sara, this means taking a comprehensive approach to every issue: “One-off projects to help the homeless, decrease urban decay or to generate jobs will not work. People who are homeless need job training, mental health and substance use support, not just a place to sleep. Neighborhoods dealing with crime and unkempt houses need the involvement of law enforcement, civic groups and local leaders to make their communities safer. Job growth cannot target only one industry, we need a combination of workforce development interventions.”
The Kingsport Municipal Election is Tuesday, May 18. Election day polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day voters are required to vote at their designated polling location. Visit scelect.org for details.
Learn more about Sara Buchanan, her background and her plans for office at www.Sara4BMA.com.
Paid for by Sara E. Buchanan, Lisa Barton Treasurer