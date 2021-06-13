Submitted by Amanda Mullins and Charlie Franklin
Three Kingsport-area Girl Scouts have earned the Bronze Award, the highest award a Junior Level Girl Scout can achieve.
Elainea Wells, Lauren Lloyd and Isabella Lyons, members of Troop 1083, collaborated to add a beautiful sensory garden to the pollinator garden at Roosevelt Elementary School.
The sensory garden contains items designed to encourage students and visitors to use their senses as they connect with nature. There are handmade wind chimes, succulent plants and rock sensory bins for tactile stimulation, and the addition of more pollinator-friendly plants to provide nourishment and attract bees and butterflies.
In order to obtain the prestigious Bronze Award, a Girl Scout must be at a Junior Level (Grades 4-5), complete a Journey series of three badges along with a Take Action Project, and devote at least 20 hours of community service (per girl) to the project. Projects have to be submitted for pre-approval and must also have a lasting, sustainable impact on the community they are designed to serve.
The sensory and pollinator gardens at Roosevelt have provided students, faculty and staff with ample opportunities and resources. Nestled in the heart of Kingsport, this outdoor educational space is often utilized for science lessons, serves as a calming environment for teachers and students alike, and has become a source of pride and beauty for the neighborhood.
Congratulations to these hard working young leaders!