Submitted by Charlene Baker
BRISTOL — A little cardio, a community cleanup, and cold brews, will all come together to create the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog, set for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
Submitted by Charlene Baker
BRISTOL — A little cardio, a community cleanup, and cold brews, will all come together to create the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog, set for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival’s Green Team is teaming up with HOKA, an environmentally conscious running shoe company; State Street Brewing Company; and Mountain Sports, Ltd., for the event. Participation is free, but preregistration is required.
Food and beer will be available for purchase after the run/walk.
A “plog” is a community and environmentally focused way to exercise by picking up trash and recyclables as you walk/run, helping to call attention to the importance of recycling and keeping an area clean. In this case, the area is historic downtown Bristol.
Participants in the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog will meet at State Street Brewing, located at 801 State St., and be given the choice of two routes to walk or run.
HOKA and Mountain Sports will be set up with running shoes to demo during the run and to purchase; demo shoe sizes are limited, so get there early to try on.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Green Team members will also be there to discuss volunteer opportunities during the festival, scheduled for Sept. 9-11.
The person who brings back the most trash/recyclables will win a weekend pass to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. After the plogging session, there will be a raffle and the chance to take home prizes, including a pair of HOKA running shoes.
The San Taco food truck will be on site at 11 a.m. for participants to purchase food, with beers available for purchase at State Street Brewing.
Participants should plan to arrive at State Street Brewing between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to pick up a route map. Those wanting to demo the HOKA running shoes are encouraged to arrive early.
The 5K plogging walk or run will start at 9:30 a.m. with raffle and prizes awarded starting at 11 a.m.
For more information or to register for the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5k Plog, visit the events page at BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.