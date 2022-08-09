Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2022
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC

Submitted by Charlene Baker

BRISTOL — A little cardio, a community cleanup, and cold brews, will all come together to create the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog, set for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.

