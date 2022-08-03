BRISTOL — The Bristol (Virginia) Public Library will host award-winning author and playwright Sam Simon next week.
Simon’s presentation is based on his autobiographical book “The Actual Dance.” The book and the play upon which it is based recall the emotional journey Simon and his wife took while she successfully battled breast cancer.
The free presentation will be held Monday, Aug. 8, from 6-8 p.m. in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library, the event is open to the public
“The Actual Dance” is told through the eyes and heart of a husband, as he struggles with his worst fears during what everyone expects to be his wife’s losing battle with breast cancer.
Determined to support the “other half of his whole,” he provides the positivity his love partner demands and the caregiving she needs.
Trained as a lawyer, Simon describes his work with “The Actual Dance” as his fourth age. He was one of the original members of Ralph Nader’s first legal advocacy groups in Washington D.C., operated his own consumer affairs firm, has been a JAG captain in the U.S. Navy and was a senior fellow at Intersections International.
During his presentation, Simon will start with a brief performance from the opening scene of the play. He will then transition to speaking for about 30 minutes and will take questions from the audience.
