Submitted by Garry Wakely
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Public Library now has 10 Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to access broadband internet. The hotspots were purchased through the federally funded Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal government program administered by the Federal Communications Commission and set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each hotspot can be checked out for one week and can connect multiple devices to broadband internet via the cell phone system. These small, compact hotspots can also act as charging stations to keep phones and tablets charged while on the go.
Bristol Public Library Executive Director Tonia Kestner stressed the importance of access to broadband internet for educational purposes in our community stating “The school shutdowns during the pandemic really underscored the need for broadband access at home for so many of our patrons. “So much education went to online only that those without were really left behind. We hope to help bridge that gap with these new hotspots,” Kestner said.
Patrons who wish to check out a hotspot should go to the check-out desk at the Main Branch Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The hotspots are not available for checking out on the weekends.