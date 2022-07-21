BRISTOL — The Bristol Public Library is ready to launch its inaugural adult-oriented Community Reads program.
The community-wide reading project, in which the community comes together to read and discuss the same book, will focus on the fantasy novel “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula LeGuin.
Copies of the book are available at the Main and Avoca branches while supplies last.
On Monday, July 25, and Monday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m., the library will host open discussion groups about the book in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m., award-winning, Abingdon-based artist Charles Vess will speak about his four-year collaboration with LeGuin to bring her vision of the Earthsea world to the page for the first time.
In 2014, Vess was chosen by Saga Press to collaborate with LeGuin to illustrate a compilation of all five of her Earthsea novels, “The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition.”
Published in 2018, the collection won the 2019 Locus Award for Best Art Book and the 2019 Hugo Award for Best Art Book.
The Community Reads selection, “A Wizard of Earthsea,” is the first book in the series.The Bristol, Virginia, Library is located at 701 Goode St. To learn more about the Community Reads program, stop by the library or call 276-645-8780.
