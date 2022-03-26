BRISTOL — Are you interested in finding out what grandma’s set of china plates are worth? What about the value of that curio that’s been sitting on the shelf since the 1920s?
As part of its celebration of National Library Week, the Bristol, Virginia, Public Library is hosting “What’s It Worth?” with appraiser Mike Ivankovich.
The program will be held Monday, April 4, in the J. Henry Kegley Community Meeting Room between noon and 2 p.m. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants, but the event is free and open to the public. Register at the check-out desk of the library no later than Sunday, April 3, to participate.
The program will open with a 20-minute discussion on factors that impact the value of items, and then Mike will transition to the appraisal of participants’ items. Participants are welcome to bring two items, but individuals should plan on having only one appraised.
The program runs for two hours, and each appraisal takes approximately 2 to 3 minutes. If there is a full house of 25 participants, there will only be time for each person to have one item appraised. In the event of a low turnout, each person may have the opportunity to have two items appraised. However, having more than one item appraised is not guaranteed.