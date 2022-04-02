Submitted by Garry Wakely
BRISTOL — The Bristol (Va.) Public Library has planned a series of events this week to celebrate National Library Week and its 16th anniversary in its current facility. All of the events are free and open to the public. The theme for the week is “Feast on Books!” The library is a banquet, and the public is invited to join in celebrating the feast of the mind.
Both branches of the library will be accepting donations of non-perishable goods to be distributed by the Emergency Food Pantry from now through Saturday, May 7. Donation boxes will be located at the reference desk of the main branch, as well as the checkout desks of both the main branch and Avoca.
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• The library will host a weeklong scavenger hunt at the main and Avoca branches for adults and children.
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Outdoor Storywalk begins Monday, April 4, at noon, featuring the story “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Visit the storywalk before or after you see Theatre Bristol’s performance.
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Tuesday, April 5
Patron Appreciation Day is Tuesday, April 5. Come to the library, check out your items and place your name in the prize draw box. On Wednesday, three patrons will be drawn to win a prize.
Children’s In-Person Story Time will be held at 10 a.m. at the Main branch. Limited to 25 people; masks required. Register at the Children’s Desk or call 276-821-6153.
Children’s Zoom Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Find the link on the Bristol Public Library Children’s Facebook Page, or the Avoca Branch Facebook Page.
Wednesday, April 6
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Celebrate the library’s Sweet 16 at its current location in the J. Henry Kegley Community Meeting Room on Wednesday, April 6, at noon. Hear a talk by Billie Whisnant of the Bristol Historical Association about the history of the Bristol Public Library, which marks its 16th year at the corner of Goode and Piedmont streets. There’ll be birthday cake and a movie, “The 100 Foot Journey.”Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Children’s In-Person Story Time at Avoca will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Avoca branch. Limited to 25 people; masks required. Register at the checkout desk or call 423-968-9663.
Thursday, April 7
For details and a complete list of upcoming events, visit the library website at bristol-library.org/.Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Moon Viewing: Come to the corner of Piedmont and Goode streets at 6:30 p.m. and look through the library’s telescopes at the moon and other celestial objects.Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• 5 Guys Fundraiser: Let the server at the Pinnacle location know you are with the Bristol Public Library, and 5 Guys will donate 20% of the cost of your meal to the Bristol Public Library Foundation.
Friday, April 8
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Photography in the Park (in combination with the Steele Creek Park): Meet at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. for a half-hour talk about the wildlife and flowers at the park, then take a gentle walk-through in search of things to photograph. Submit photos, and the library will choose some to hang in the gallery during the month of May.
Lasers in the Library: Come to the Jones Creativity Center between 2-5 p.m. to see the library’s new Glowforge laser cutter in action.
Saturday, April 9
Pick up a clues list at either branch, complete the tasks and hand in your list at the end of the week to be entered for prizes. Tag the library on Instagram.
Monday, April 4
• “What It’s Worth” featuring author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show host Mike Ivankovich, who will join by Zoom between noon and 2 p.m. to reveal what antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are really worth. Advance registration required for participants by April 3.
• Friends of the Bristol Public Library will meet to plan for the year at 10:30 a.m. in the J. Henry Kegley Conference Room.