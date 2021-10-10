Today’s Scrapbook Showcase kicks off a new series called “Bridging Time” featuring photos by Calvin Sneed. The series, which will publish monthly, highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. Today’s featured bridges are the Wolf Creek Bridge and the Eastman Road Bridge over the Holston River Sluice.
The Wolf Creek Bridge (left), on U.S. 25-70 over the French Broad River between Newport, Tennessee, and Hot Springs, North Carolina, is a four-span, open spandrel concrete arch bridge. It is 629 feet long and was built in 1928 by the Tennessee Highway Department and rehabilitated in 2012-13.
The Eastman Road Bridge (right), over the Holston River Sluice in Kingsport, is a pin-connected, two-span subdivided Warren (with verticals) through truss bridge. It is 250 feet long and was built in 1913 by Virginia Bridge and Iron Company. It was one of two highway bridges crossing the river through the Eastman Chemical Company plant; the first bridge was collapsed by an overweight 18-wheeler in December 1967.
During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 pictures of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). “My pictures take folks to familiar locations here at home, but also to distant lands, highlighting the pillars of those communities,” Calvin writes. “My love for these magnificent artistic structures knows no bounds. When I visit a bridge to photograph, it’s like two old friends getting together for a few minutes to reminisce about times gone by.”
Steel truss bridges and concrete arch bridges were designed and built to last forever, Calvin said, and many of those built in the late 1800s to 1940s are indeed still standing. Unfortunately, many are vanishing. “It’s my lifelong mission now to make sure that the bridges we grew up with live on, even if it’s through photography,” he said.