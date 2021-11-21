Today’s Scrapbook Showcase features “Bridging Time” — a monthly series highlighting photos by Calvin Sneed. The series highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). We’ll feature a few of them each month. This month’s featured bridges are the Surgoinsville Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge.
The Surgoinsville Bridge, also known as the Longs Bend Bridge, crosses at mile marker 118 of the Holston River in Hawkins County. The original river crossing at Surgoinsville was via the Longs Bend-Surgoinsville Ferry. The steel truss bridge, built from 1953 to 1955 by the Edward N. Matthews and Son Construction Company, was a Pratt steel truss design, three-span bridge, 530.8 feet long and 18.3 feet wide. The longest span was 147.9 feet long.
While a replacement bridge was being built next to it, a local effort was mentioned to preserve the historic structure as a pedestrian- walking bridge to be part of the city’s riverfront park. But, according to published reports in the Times News, the effort failed to garner enough community support. The bridge was torn down in 2014.
The Paducah-Ohio River Bridge (officially the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge), is on U.S. Highway 45, crossing at Mile Marker 937 of the Ohio River between Brookport, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky. Built in 1929 by the Wisconsin Bridge and Iron Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the Union Bridge and Construction Company of Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge is 5,387 feet long and consists of 10 steel truss spans (one Parker through truss 718 feet long, 9 subdivided polygonal Warren “camel-back” through trusses, three Warren through pony trusses and 4 Warren deck trusses). All the trusses are riveted. The road deck consists of see-through iron grating, suspended approximately 80 to 90 feet above the river.
At its last inspection (2018), the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge rated “fair” by the Bridge Maintenance Division of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The 92-year-old bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places and is still in use, but because the two-lane width is only 19.7 feet, 18-wheelers and farm machinery are prohibited from using it. Maximum vehicle speed is 25 miles per hour. At that speed, it takes about two minutes to cross from one shore to the other.