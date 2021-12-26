Submitted by Calvin Sneed
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast).
This month’s featured bridges are the Glaze’s Ford-Smith Bridge on the Nolichucky River in Washington County, Tennessee, and the New River Gorge Bridge on the New River in Fayetteville, West Virginia.
Glaze’s Ford-Smith Bridge
Built in 1901 at Glaze’s Ford of the Nolichucky River by low bidder Southern Bridge Company of Birmingham, Alabama, at a cost of $7,850, the bridge is 226 feet long and rests on three masonry piers (steel column abutments). Though it is closed to traffic, it is still with us today. Two of the spans are full-size, Pratt-style steel trusses that are pin-connected, and the smaller one is a riveted, Pratt-style “pony” truss.
Two things make this bridge special.
Instead of building a curve into the north shore truss, the builders simply attached a pony truss to achieve a needed 75-degree curve at the northern road approach.
The second interesting fact is that the bridge was abandoned by Washington County when a new modern bridge upriver replaced it in 1983. Noting its historical significance, but not having enough money to maintain it, the county offered the bridge to the homeowner on the hill at the north end of the structure who took possession of it to preserve it. Imagine this landowner’s property list: one large home, a smaller building, three barns, a grain silo and one historic three-span steel truss bridge.
New River Gorge Bridge
The New River Gorge Bridge is a 3,030-foot-long continuous steel truss arch bridge built in three years (1974 to 1977) by the American Bridge division of U.S. Steel. The steel arch itself measures 1,700 feet long. Total cost was $37 million dollars ($124 million in today’s dollars) and it weighs 88 million pounds.
According to the National Park Service, the arching structure is made of USS COR-TEN B steel to ensure its weld points age at the same time as the rest of the steel framework. The bridge is resting on two concrete piers built into the side of the canyon, and because of the winds that whip through the gorge, the bridge actually “moves” slightly to adjust to winds and traffic.
For 26 years, the New River Gorge Bridge held the title of “longest single-span steel arch bridge in the world.” As of 2021, it is now the fifth longest. At 876 feet above the river bed, it is the highest vehicular bridge in the eastern United States, and the third highest in the country after Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge and the O’Callaghan-Tillman Bridge at Hoover Dam.
The New River Gorge Bridge was built as part of Corridor “L” in the Appalachian Development Highway system of promoting economic development in isolated areas of Appalachia (by the way, Corridor “B” is U.S. 23 from Asheville north through Kingsport, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, ending at Lucasville, Ohio). U.S. 19 once traveled down the canyon walls to cross the river on a still-existing bridge … the trip down and back up took about 45 minutes. The new bridge cut the trip down to less than one minute.
The New River Gorge Bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places. Bridge Day is hosted by the nearby community every October when, on one day out of the year, parachutists can jump off the bridge legally. Another fun fact... because it’s too corrosive, the West Virginia Department of Highways does not use salt on the bridge during icy conditions. Maintenance crews use calcium magnesium with a potassium acetate, which they feel is more environmentally friendly.