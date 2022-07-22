JONESBOROUGH — Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Charlie Maples in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday, July 24.
Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m.
Members of the band represent combined decades of musical exploration, performance, touring, composing and recording in genres ranging from jazz, classical, folk and hip-hop to R&B, old time, rock and ambient.
Brews & Tunes is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.
There will be rotating food trucks and beer options. Brews will be on tap from Blackberry Farm Brewery, and food will be provided by Lobster Dogs of Tennessee and Sunset Slush food trucks.
Yoga in the Park takes place during Brews & Tunes at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center. Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome. All levels are welcome from beginners to advanced, and this series will be taught by certified area instructors. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. The classes are held weather permitting. Learn more at Jonesborough.com/yoga.
For more details, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010, visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association, Main Street Café & Catering and Six Rivers Media.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.