Charlie Maples

Charlie Maples will perform today at 5 p.m. as part of the free Brews & Tunes event.

 Contributed/Town of Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Charlie Maples in downtown Jonesborough on Sunday, July 24.

Brews & Tunes takes place at the International Storytelling Center Plaza each Sunday evening through Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video