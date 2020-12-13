Local giving circle 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care has selected Branch House Family Justice Center as the recipient of its eighth “Big Give.”
Giving circle members have donated $10,500 already and donations are still being accepted from the public.
“We encourage everyone — men and women — to donate any amount to this worthy cause,” said Becca Davis, founder of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care. “Area women are invited to join our giving circle.”
“Branch House exists to help others during their worst experiences,” said Natalie Harris, a giving circle member and Branch House board member. “A person comes, and we have 39 agencies who partner with us to provide what each person needs at that time and help them navigate how to get help by coming to one place. We have an entire community all working together to help in a way that matters most to the person and his or her family.”
Branch House advocates for and empowers survivors of abuse through unified community engagement, education and collaboration. Their services are free and confidential. Funds from the eighth Big Give will be used to help them purchase a new, larger exam table and to fund telehealth so a doctor can be virtually present with a nurse to prescribe medication to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases to sexual assault victims.
“Accomplishing these two goals will be a huge step in the healing process for victims of abuse,” said Deb Richmond, Branch House’s executive director.
“It is a privilege to live and work in a community that believes there should be zero tolerance for abuse. Thank you, 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care, for being an integral part of the journey,” she said.
Through a partnership with 98.5 WTFM, the eighth Big Give was conducted via the local television show, “A Closer Look.”
“Watching the video presentations was a great way to learn about our three nominees,” said member Mary Alice Basconi. “This is a wonderful group of women from all ages, backgrounds and walks of life. We don’t always know about the needs around us; the giving circle is a beautiful way to learn who needs help region-wide. Pooling our resources to fund one nonprofit means we make a bigger impact.”
Area women are invited to consider joining. To donate, learn more or to join, visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.