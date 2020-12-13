A ceremonial check, representing a $10,500 donation from the 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care’s eighth ‘Big Give,” is presented to Branch House staff and representative board members (from left) Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Sherri Feathers, Deb Richmond, Barry Staubus, Rhonda Helms, Lenee Hendrix, Davis Williamson, Brittany Fleenor and Nelli the Therapy Dog.