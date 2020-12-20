The Tennessee Valley Authority Boone Dam project team loaded a school bus and three pickup trucks full of toys and delivered them to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program at the US Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray, Tennessee on Dec. 11.
Gunnery Sergeant Jeff Sabins said, “It’s our biggest turnout in the 2020 toy drive. The Boone Dam Project’s gift provided one half of the toys we will be distributing this year.”
The Marines unloaded toy boxes and bicycles from the school bus used to transport employees to and from the Boone Dam job site.
“Through the generosity of our joint project team partners and employees, we were able to exceed our previous years’ contributions,” said Kevin McMillion, Boone Dam’s construction manager. “This year our goal was filling a full- sized school bus and we even surpassed that by using three additional pickup trucks.”
“The compassion and outpouring of support this project gives to the local community says a lot for this team,” said Quality Oversite Manager Lenny Peterson who once again led the Boone Dam toy drive.
“This team has gone way beyond expectations in both our food drive and toy drive this year, “ said Field Supervisor Jack Stanhope. “Thanks to this team, a lot of kids in the region will have a full belly and a Christmas toy on Christmas morning.”
In addition to TVA, the companies participating in this year’s Boone Dam Project gift giving were: Baker’s Construction, TNJV, Black and Veatch, Geosyntec AECOM and RSI EnTech and Nicholson.
A record of 1,303 families will be served, and 3,999 children will receive toys through Toys for Tots this year. To learn more about Toys for Tots, email johnson.city.tn@toysfortots.org or call (423) 467-2198.