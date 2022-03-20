Submitted by Jamie Farris
KINGSPORT — A book sale to benefit special needs animals will be held Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4718 Grassland Court in Kingsport.
The sale benefits Tiny Paws Sanctuary for Special Needs Animals.
Tiny Paws is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization located in Church Hill. The sanctuary specializes in caring for animals with chronic illnesses, congenital defects and other physical disabilities, often caused by past abuse.
Jeffery is one of the many animals at the sanctuary. Rescued from an animal cruelty case, Jeffery’s hip was dislocated, and his knee broken as a younger dog. Sadly, the owners never had him treated. When he arrived at Tiny Paws, he was in significant pain. Thanks to great veterinary care and lots of love, Jeffery can now run and play with fetch being his favorite game. Customers will be able to meet Jeffery at the sale.
The book sale will feature more than 4,000 titles, primarily popular fiction and children’s books. Individual purchases are $1 for softcover, $2 for hardcover, and 25-50 cents for children’s books. Alternatively, customers can fill a plastic grocery bag for $5 or a large paper grocery bag for $10.
All proceeds help to cover the sanctuary’s significant medical expenses, which average about $12,000 a year.
To learn more about the organization or the event, visit the Tiny Paws’ Facebook page or contact the organization’s director, Jamie Farris, at tinypawssanctuary@gmail.com. You can also visit the website at www.tinypawssanctuary.com.