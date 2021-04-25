Bob Harshbarger, son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, grew up in Colonial Heights as the only child of two hard-working parents. He learned the importance of education, innovation, and having a good support system. Bob has had the privilege of being raised, educated, and working in Kingsport.
Bob is the father of two young boys about to start their journeys in the Kingsport City School system.
“I am fully invested in Kingsport and my responsibility as a father is to make sure my children have as good or better opportunities than I have had,” he said.
Bob graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. He received his Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and chemistry from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. He received his doctorate degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bob met the love of his life, Erin, while in pharmacy school. Together, they returned to Kingsport where they planted their roots and are raising a family. “With my degree, I could have found a job anywhere in the country,” he continued, “but I was very blessed to be able to come back and share what I had learned with my home community.”
Bob has been a licensed pharmacist for over a decade and the daily challenges of running a small business have prepared him for being an alderman. He enjoys serving patients in his community by making sure they get the medicine they need and the care they deserve.
Bob stated, “I am a problem solver and understand that budgets need to be balanced, decisions need to be made for the good of the community, and kicking the can down the road is not an option. I believe taxes should be used to provide services, not serve the government, and the people should be heard first, not last.”
Bob believes there are some important issues facing Kingsport.
The first is economic development. “One of my biggest fears is that Kingsport stands to lose three generations of people if we don’t work hard on economic development. We do a fantastic job of raising our children in a wonderful community. The problem is once they graduate from college, they do not return because they can’t find a job. As a result, they move where the jobs are and end up raising their family elsewhere. Grandparents realize they want to be near their family, so they move out of Kingsport closer to their children and grandchildren. At the end of the day, we are taking the chance of losing multiple generations that will undoubtedly make a negative impact on Kingsport’s future,” Bob said.
“When Amazon recently located one of its large fulfillment centers in Alcoa, Tennessee, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development stated the top three reasons for their choice were a business-friendly atmosphere, workforce resources, and outstanding public schools,” Bob began. “The question that I had is why wasn’t Kingsport considered and what could we do to improve our standing with businesses who want to relocate?”
The second is workforce development. “I think we need to emphasize more career and technical education where students can obtain a skill set that leads them to certification and entrepreneurship that facilitates more locally owned businesses in Kingsport,” Bob explained. “Instead of stressing college for everyone, we need to work to remove the stigma of trades and instead highlight the positives of providing services to Kingsport residents.”
The third is infrastructure. “We need to continue to be mindful of improving our roads and bridges,” he stated. “For those working from home or choosing to relocate to Kingsport, we should continue to improve internet connectivity. The playing field has changed and we should place ourselves in the best position to succeed.”
The fourth is homelessness. Bob said, “To be successful we need to reduce the length of time that someone experiences homelessness and reduce returns to homelessness. The two major underlying factors associated with homelessness are mental health and substance abuse.” He continued, “We should coordinate our efforts and reduce the redundancy of services. I believe this can be done with a coalition of social services, non-profits, faith groups, and charity.”
“Some cities became a magnet for homelessness because they did too much. Before long, they were overrun and now they are in a quandary. I do not endorse spending city tax dollars on social programs. I believe homelessness is a national issue and it will take state and federal resources to ensure any program is sustainable,” Bob said.
Whether it’s reinvesting in economic development, working to improve our infrastructure, or prioritizing academic success, Bob feels that how Kingsport rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic will determine how successful Kingsport will be in the coming years.
He noted, “Above all else, I want to put Kingsport first.”
You can learn more about Bob by visiting www.bobforalderman.com. Or feel free to reach out to him directly at (423) 530-6390.
The Kingsport Municipal Election is Tuesday, May 18. Early voting begins April 28 and continues through May 13 at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville.
