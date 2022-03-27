Contributed
KINGSPORT — A popular and highly esteemed bluegrass band with multiple ties to the Tri-Cities will perform its long-awaited show in the 2022 Performing Arts Series next month at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.
Blue Highway, originally scheduled for January, will perform on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show, which are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students, are available online at www.firstpreskingsport.org or by phone at 423-383-7876.
Blue Highway is celebrating 28 years of touring. The group has earned a collective 32 IBMA Awards, six SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, plus three Grammy nominations. Blue Highway was nominated for IBMA’s 2021 Vocal Group of the Year and Song of the Year. The band’s latest album, “Somewhere Far Away: Silver Anniversary,” has charted two No. 1 songs to date.
The band features three powerhouse songwriters and vocalists in Tim Stafford, Wayne Taylor and Shawn Lane, whose harmonies soar over the dynamic musicianship of Jason Burleson on banjo and Gary Hultman on dobro.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport. The church is responsive to COVID protocols; masks are recommended for those not vaccinated.
If tickets are still available on the day of the show, they will be sold at the door (cash or check only).