KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport is excited to get back to live music, and what better way to do that than with a crowd favorite.
Blue Highway, a popular and esteemed bluegrass band with multiple ties to the Tri-Cities, will kick off the 2022 Performing Arts Series with a live performance on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show, which are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students, are available online at www.firstpreskingsport.org or by phone at 423-383-7876.
This year, Blue Highway celebrates 28 years of touring. The group has earned a collective 32 IBMA Awards, six SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, plus three Grammy nominations. Blue Highway was nominated for IBMA’s 2021 Vocal Group of the Year and Song of the Year. The band’s latest album, “Somewhere Far Away: Silver Anniversary,” has charted two No. 1 songs to date.
The band features three powerhouse songwriters and vocalists in Tim Stafford, Wayne Taylor and Shawn Lane, whose harmonies soar over the dynamic musicianship of Jason Burleson on banjo and Gary Hultman on dobro.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport. The church will follow current CDC guidelines that recommends wearing masks while indoors at public locations.
If tickets are still available on the day of the show, they will be sold at the door (cash or check only).