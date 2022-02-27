BIG STONE GAP, Va. — One lucky golfer will go home with a $500 cash prize, and a variety of other great prizes will be awarded, at the Auto World-MECC Golf Classic on June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Best of all, participants are golfing for a cause. Proceeds from the event benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College.
First up, any player who hits a hole-in-one on Hole No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap.
There is also a prize of $1,000 for hitting to within 12 inches of the pin on Hole No. 10. If more than one player accomplishes this feat, the prize money will be divided among winners.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. The tournament will be a Captain’s Choice Scramble and will feature two flights and two places. There will be “most accurate drive” and “closest to the pin” prizes.
The entry fee of $100 per person includes a continental breakfast, golf shirt, cart and green fees, luncheon, goodie bag of snacks, most accurate drive and closest to the pin contests, and entry into the drawing for the $500 cash prize to be given away at the end of the tournament. Golfers must be present to win the cash prize.
A barbecue lunch will be served following the tournament. During that time, golfers may bid on live auction items, including sports memorabilia, art and spa packages. There will also be a silent auction, which will begin during breakfast and continue throughout the event.
Tournament sponsorships are available at four levels: Bronze ($500), Silver ($1,000), Gold ($2,500) and Platinum ($5,000). All tournament sponsors will receive a complimentary team entry and will be recognized during the tournament welcome and in printed materials. Other sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Visit the MECC Foundation website at www.meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament/ for more details or to register. Registrations may also be faxed to 276-523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu or completed by phone at 276-523-2400, ext. 647466.
Individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor the tournament, provide an item for the auction or receive more information may contact Gibson by telephone or email.