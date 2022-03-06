Submitted by Alanna McKissack
KNOXVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (BBBS-ETN) is accepting nominations for its newest award, the East Tennessee Mentor of the Year Award.
The BBBS-ETN East Tennessee Mentor of the Year Award will recognize an individual who has been instrumental in providing direction, energy and support through mentorship in East Tennessee.
Individuals who have made a positive and lasting impact in East Tennessee will be considered. Nominations are being accepted through March 18 at tennesseebig.org/events/. The individual does not need to be affiliated with BBBS-ETN but should be someone who has made an extraordinary impact in the lives of East Tennesseans.
BBBS-ETN Chief Executive Officer Tyler Boldin says, “This award represents the heart of our mission and the volunteer spirit of East Tennessee. Mentorship changes lives forever, and we are thrilled to honor those who have dedicated their lives to providing this incredible gift to others.”
The award will be presented at BBBS-ETN’s new event, The Big Night Out, on May 12 at The Mill and Mine. Tickets for the event are on sale now at tennesseebig.org/events/.
The East Tennessee Mentor of the Year award and The Big Night Out is made possible by the generous support of FirstBank.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee has been transforming the lives of children since 1970. A member agency of the oldest and largest youth mentoring organization in the United States, its mission is to create and professionally support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of East Tennessee youth.
Visit tennesseebig.org to learn more.