The Town of Appalachia celebrated Halloween with the official unveiling of its Bee Rock Troll in his shack located near the trailhead of the Powell River Trail.
In addition to the ribbon- cutting ceremony for the project, which was sponsored by the volunteer group Moving Appalachia Forward, children got a chance to see the troll and receive Halloween treats.
The story of the troll was shared by Town Manager Fred Luntsford. The story includes an occurrence from years ago at the Luntsford home, which was above Bee Rock Tunnel located on the now Powell River Trail.
The Troll is expected to enhance the uniqueness of the Powell River Trail. Local volunteers sketched the image, carved and painted the statue, and built the shack which is now the Troll’s home at the trailhead.
Moving Appalachia Forward and the Town of Appalachia invite everyone to visit the Troll and take a walk or bike ride on the beautiful Powell River Trail.