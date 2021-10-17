Editor’s note: Congratulations to Sharon Bryant, the 13th weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and the Times News. As a weekly winner, Sharon will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the last of which is Oct. 25; and the grand prize. Share your story at contests.timesnews.net.
By Sharon Bryant
“Ranger Dave, I can’t do that!”
“Sure, you can, Sharon— It’s nature!”
It was the summer of 1984. I had just graduated college and very happily traded in my drugstore clerk uniform for the coveted position of day camp director at Bays Mountain. Although thrilled for the opportunity to introduce young day campers to the natural wonder of Bays Mountain, I was pretty sure my job description didn’t include snake handling.
Being Bays Mountain, I should have expected a surprise, as every prior visit was marked with amazing discoveries. My parents, avid hikers who met in a local hiking club, regularly captured the place’s mystique in black-and-white with my father’s Nikon. Pre-dating the park’s official opening, loaded with picnics of ham biscuits, carrot sticks and happy playmates, our powder blue station wagon routinely made the journey upward. Hours on the mountain passed quickly: overturning stones to catch crawdads with paper cups, sometimes putting them down each other’s shirts with squeals of terrified delight while navigating the slippery rocks upstream toward the spillway.
The opportunity to share Bays Mountain’s bounty with day campers, and get paid for it, was the best summer job ever. Our campers arrived each morning clean, bright-eyed, eager to explore, and left each afternoon excited, chattering about the day’s adventures, headed straight to the bathtub to wash off the various signs of nature clinging to them.
Each day I soaked in experiences right along with them. I shared the contagious excitement of the planetarium show, where the heavens had opened up to me shortly after man walked on the moon. I delighted in their gift store purchases of transparent pencils containing colorful stones, or pennies stamped with Bays Mountain, recalling my own tangible treasures that allowed the mountain’s magic to come home with me.
I raced down the inclined ramp with my charges, pausing just long enough on the turn to check on the honeybees building their honeycomb with only transparent plastic between us. Rug burns went unnoticed as we crawled through the indoor “cave” together; admittedly a tighter squeeze for me. Fishing hooks whizzed by, closer than comfortable, as we cast off the dam; twentyfold, kids becoming absolutely quiet on the Lakeside Trail as they competed to hear the most nature sounds, making it to the pinnacle of the fire tower, hot, sweaty and triumphant — Bays Mountain provided all the ingredients for amazing memories.
The neatly packaged mud packs I sold behind the mall cosmetic counter could never compare to the intensity of the mud baths my fellow camp counselor and I endured as we pulled the slimy roots of reservoir water lilies into our canoe, a task likewise not mentioned in the job description but definitely also “nature.” As I learned to handle snakes for the afternoon public show, my anxiety transformed into excitement. Perhaps my earlier experiences on the mountain of taking a deep breath before plunging my hands into the cold stream to catch a crawdad menacingly waving its pinchers helped prepare me for this challenge, as well as many I have encountered in the years since.
Nowadays, no longer living in Kingsport, I find that Bays Mountain still calls me home. On my last visit this summer for a pandemic-delayed, multi-generational family reunion, we chose Bays Mountain as the perfect setting. After a full day, including a picnic with ham biscuits and carrot sticks, leaving was met with exclamations of “not enough time!” As always, we made promises to return, surrounded once again by the infinite discovery that is Bays Mountain.