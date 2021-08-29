Editor’s note: Congratulations to McKensie McGee, the sixth weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by the Times News and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. As a weekly winner, McKensie will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which is Sept. 20; and the grand prize. Visit contests.timesnews.net to share your story.
By McKensie McGee
As a lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities, I have experienced most of what the area has to offer. That being said, one place in particular stands out even in my earliest memories: Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium.
I remember being very young and watching my dad race in a mountain bike rally with the excitement and anticipation of seeing the bicycles and feeling the breeze as they raced by you. I remember going to family gatherings at the Eastman Cabins and playing in the creek after hiking around the reservoir. I can still feel the joy and awe of finding raccoon tracks in the sidewalk on the way to the planetarium. My sister and I would always hope the reservoir was too full, so we could see the waterfall on our way into the park. On particularly hot days, we found refuge in the Homestead Museum and learned a few things about history in the process.
Throughout my years in school, Bays Mountain has played a vital role in my education. I can remember being in elementary school and going on field trips to see the animals and spending all my money in the gift shop on pencils with tiny rocks inside. I remember my friends getting to attend summer camp at Bays Mountain and feeling so envious I was not able to go. In college, I came to watch the astronomy content inside the planetarium and look at solar flares through the observatory.
As an adult, I still look forward to visiting the park. Instead of letting the history and conservation fall wayward, the park continues to expand and evolve to include all ages. Most recently, my family attended the laser light show, which created a fond memory of watching a full moon rise over the mountain, while we danced and watched the trees bloom with the color.
I have fond — and frightening — memories of climbing the fire tower and being able to see Kingsport from 2,600 feet. I still value those pictures as the bravest thing I have ever done.
In conclusion, Bays Mountain will always be a vital part of Kingsport for me. Regardless of the crazy world these days, I know Bays Mountain will continue to provide a safe place for families to gather and make precious memories.
I have not been around for all 50 years, but, at age 26, I like to think Bays Mountain has shaped me into the environmentally conscious, rookie space explorer, and animal-loving person I am today.
Here is to 50 more years!