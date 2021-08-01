Editor’s note: Congratulations to our second weekly winner, Jodi Eldridge. As a weekly winner, Jodi will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which will be held Aug. 23; and the grand prize.
By Jodi Eldridge
Bays Mountain Park is the thrill I got when I was young every time I stuck my hand in the log holes not knowing what I would touch.
It was the excitement of sitting in the cool, dark theater while the stars started floating around on the ceiling.
It was the bagged lunch my mom packed for that special field trip with my can of soda wrapped in aluminum foil.
Or the happiness of the Grills family reunions we would go to, up at the cabins at Bays Mountain.
It was the sadness when the deer were poached or the anxiousness watching the news to see if “our” wolves came back home.
There is so much about just the words “Bays Mountain” that mean home to me.