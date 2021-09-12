Editor’s note: Congratulations to Norman Blue, the eighth weekly winner in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest sponsored by the Times News and Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. As a weekly winner, Norman will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which is Sept. 20; and the grand prize. Visit contests.timesnews.net to share your story.
By Norman Blue
I am 50 years old, just like Bays Mountain Park! My first trip to Bays Mountain was in a stroller as a newborn. My parents parked at the bottom of the mountain, and my dad pushed the stroller up that steep, curvy road all the way to the top. The story I was told is that my mom and dad also pushed me all the way around the Lakeside Trail up at the top before pushing me back down the mountain to the car.
Throughout my childhood, the family made regular trips to Bays Mountain. Of course, we sometimes checked out the planetarium or the snake show or the door with the most dangerous animal on earth behind it, but we always made sure that we took a walk around that lake. We saw deer and lily pads, fish and flowers, and evidence that a bear had been nearby not long before.
When visitors from out of town came to see us, Bays Mountain and the Lakeside Trail were the place to take them. When my older cousin was visiting from New York, I imagined there might be a troll living under one of the wooden bridges. My cousin quickly ran ahead and hid under the next bridge. As I trip-trapped over the bridge, I heard the menacing voice of a troll: “Who’s that tripping over my bridge?” I jumped out of my skin and ran far away before turning around to see my cousin laughing his head off. My mom and my dad were laughing, too. It took some time before I was able to laugh about what had happened.
Eventually I moved away, but I came back to Kingsport for regular visits. Eventually, my dad passed away. For many years, my mom and I kept up the tradition. Whenever I was in town, the big question always was, “Which day will we make a trip to Bays Mountain to walk around the lake?” Our conversations focused on so many things, but often the topics included those memories from the past.
My mom cannot walk around the lake anymore, but she still insists on buying an annual family pass to Bays Mountain every year. Now, when I take my mom to Bays Mountain, it is for a much shorter visit. We park close, because she can only walk a short distance. We walk down to one of the benches near the dam, and we sit and look at the water. And, of course, we talk about the great memories of those trips around the lake.
During our most recent trip to Bays Mountain, it was a particularly splendid day. We talked about how amazing Bays Mountain is and we talked about some of those memories from the past. My mom cried a little bit.
“What are you thinking about, mom?” I asked.
“This is just such a special place,” she said.
She is right.