Contributed
The Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium 50th Year committee is looking for beautiful photos of Bays Mountain to use for promotional purposes, including a commemorative coffee table book it hopes to release later this year.
Photos can be color or black-and-white. However, they must be high-resolution images (300 dpi or greater), ideally in .jpeg format.
Photographers must agree to a photo release, allowing use of the images, and should fill in their names and email it back with their photo(s) submissions. The committee must have a photo release on file to use any photo(s).
I (fill in your name) grant the Kingsport Times News and Bays Mountain Park unlimited rights to use this media as they see fit. I’m over 18 and the sole owner of this media. I grant the organization(s) administering this promotion, its parents, and subsidiaries a world-wide, payment and royalty free, perpetual, irrevocable and non-exclusive right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, create derivative works from, distribute, promote, market, advertise, and display the media, for any purpose, in any form, media, or technology. I release these organizations from any and all claims arising out of the use of this media.
When submitting photos, the committee asks each image be named to include the following information:
• Date taken: Year/Month/Date (Photos do not have to be current; estimate year if actual date is unknown).
• Photographer’s name: Include it as it should be listed in photo credits.
• Photo category: Seasons, Nature-Wildlife, Wildflowers, Scenic, Facilities.
• Photo focus: If Wildlife, what kind? If Scenic, where?
For example, a photo of the wolves taken by John Smith on April 1 would be 21-04-01_JohnSmith-Wildlife-Wolves.
Email all photo submissions and release forms to David Fox at David@myfoxfamily.com.
The committee thanks you in advance for your interest and support in helping commemorate the beauty and serenity of Bays Mountain. Feel free to share this callout with other Bays Mountain photo enthusiasts.