Axe Handle Distilling's new venue offers taste of Southwest Virginia

A family-run business in Lee County is hoping its latest venture will entice folks to make the short trek to Southwest Virginia to sit a spell, sip some spirits and appreciate the tradition and history behind them.
Located a scenic hour’s drive from the Tri-Cities, Axe Handle Distilling is now open and welcoming visitors to the region’s newest distillery. Owner Judy Williams and her team have transformed their new 3,500-square-foot log structure into a warm and welcoming oasis where visitors can relax on a spacious wrap-around porch sipping whiskey or a mixed drink as they watch the world go by.
“Lee County, ‘where Virginia begins,’ is one of the most beautiful areas in Southwest Virginia with plenty of history. We feel like we have a unique venue to offer the public,” said Williams.
In fact, they simply can’t wait to show folks around.
From the rocking chairs lining the wrap-around porch to the cozy ambiance of the tasting room to the fully visible 600-gallon still and operations room, every detail at Axe Handle is designed to enhance the visitor experience.
“Because it’s an hour away (from home) for most people, we want them to have an experience. We want people to come sit on the porch and have a drink. We want them to ask questions about whiskey and how it’s made, about its history. We want people to be excited about it,” said Bryan Hogan, a general manager.
At the distillery, guests can venture into the tasting room to try Axe Handle’s signature spirits or order a mixed drink to enjoy indoors or outside on the porch. There’s a gift shop with bottles of Axe Handle Distilling’s whiskeys available for purchase, along with branded merchandise including everything from Glencairn glasses to T-shirts and hats.
And visitors really are encouraged to talk with the staff to learn more about how the distilling process works.
“Whether you like whiskey or not, the process of how it’s made is pretty fascinating and our team is very well-educated. You’re not going to stump those ladies with any questions about whiskey,” Hogan said.
“If you’re not sure you’re a whiskey drinker or you don’t think you like it, I guarantee we can give you a mixed drink that'll change your mind. But even if you’re a teetotaler and you don’t taste it at all, there’s a history and culture of Americanism that’s absolutely tied to whiskey, part and parcel,” he added.
“We’re talking about something that’s been around for hundreds of years in its current form, and much longer than that in its antiquity.”
Locally sourced, American made
A steadfast businesswoman, Williams’ foray into the spirits industry was born of necessity and forged by a commitment to her employees and community.
“Over the years, we’ve tried to come up with an idea to supplement the log home company and keep our employees working. After much research on distilled spirits and the industry as a whole, we decided this may actually be something to sustain the business, as well as bringing tourism and income into our rural community,” Williams said.
“We’ve been in business since 1981 and never had a layoff,” she said proudly. However, “housing has become so difficult with rules and regulations driving prices up, and various other challenges,” she added. “Our goal is to keep our employees working, and hopefully create even more jobs in the future.” Working to get the distillery up and running, during a global pandemic no less, the company has already added nine employees in the past six months.
Williams’ hope is Axe Handle Distilling will be a driving force to boost tourism and other local business in Lee County, which is featured prominently on every label. Eventually, the team hopes Axe Handle’s offerings can be made, packaged and distributed using locally sourced items.
“Our goal is to do 100 percent Southwest Virginia/Lee County product — grain and everything — within the next two years,” Hogan said. Even the barrels (some made with white oak from the area) come from a factory just up the road near Rural Retreat, Virginia.
“If we can buy it locally, that’s our first choice,” Hogan stressed. “And, if we can’t buy it locally, we certainly try to get it made in America whenever possible. Our bottles are made in America, our T-shirts are made in America. Our keychains are made in America. We are very focused on that because we’re a small business and we understand the effect it can have on a larger scale.”
There are exceptions, he noted; the fancy glasses — designed specifically for drinking whiskey — are a Scottish brand.
Growing forward
Axe Handle’s distillery sits right next door to its parent company, Old Virginia Hand Hewn Log Homes, between Duffield and Pennington Gap. Williams, the family matriarch, started Old Virginia in 1981, so she knows a thing or two about what it takes to run a successful business.
“We have always done what we say we’re going to do when we say we’re going to do it, with quality and customer service our number one priority,” Williams said.
The goal for Axe Handle Distilling is no different. In fact, it’s merely an extension of the same skilled craftsmanship, quality products and excellent customer service the company’s been providing for nearly 40 years.
“Whiskey and gin are very traditional. There is quite a lot you can do for flavor, but you can’t really break the mold too much on the actual product. So, what you have left is quality control and service, and who you are as a company — and we’ve proven who we are with our log home company,” said Hogan. “Old Virginia has a reputation for quality and for always being honest and forthright, and we’re the same way with the extension... It’s one in the same, so we’re not going to shortchange anything.”
Axe Handle Distilling’s lineup — which currently includes bourbon and rye whiskey — will soon grow to include gin followed by a variety of flavored liqueurs. Plans to grow the facility and its offerings are also underway.
In the not-too-distant future, a trip to Axe Handle might afford visitors an opportunity to enjoy any one of a number of special events. Everything from “paint & sip” gatherings to motorcycle and car shows are part of the vision for this unique stop that sits, quite literally, on Wilderness Road. A pavilion and live music venue are coming soon, and there’s a designated spot ready and waiting to welcome food truck vendors and their tasty fares.
“It’s really just starting for us,” Hogan said. “We finally feel like we can get down to business.”
Axe Handle Distilling, located at 42144 Wilderness Road in Pennington Gap, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. Hours may vary during winter months and special events. For the most up-to-date information, follow @AxeHandleDistilling on Facebook. You can also visit the website at www.axehandledistilling.com or call (276) 318-6162 to learn more.