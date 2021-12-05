Betty Spears Hall, pen name Bebbie Hickman, will be at the Mount Carmel Public Library on Dec. 11 to read and discuss her latest book, “From the Eyes of a Sister.”
The book reading and discussion, followed by a book signing, begins at 11:30 a.m. The library is located at 100 Main St. East in Mount Carmel, behind the Town Hall.
Hall, a resident of Hiltons, Virginia, announced earlier this year that she had two of her manuscripts accepted by Covenant Books in South Carolina. “From the Eyes of a Sister,” her first foray into nonfiction, is available for purchase online as well as in local bookstores. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, “From the Eyes of a Sister” is a candid look into the lives of a South Jersey family who lived, loved and enjoyed life despite their poverty. It delves into their diverse life of being raised in New Jersey and moving to Virginia at 19.
Covenant Books has also accepted her second manuscript, “The Hidden Land of Youngsters,” a sci-fi adventure for all ages. Adventure, imagination, family ties and decision-making are all part of a book that centers on a God-inspired message for young people to think on and draw strength from.