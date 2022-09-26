At left, June Lane, the former Asbury Place resident who founded the garden, celebrates the certification milestone with Nancy V. Knight, landscape committee chairperson and Asbury resident and landscape committee member Martha Jones. At right, a male Monarch named ‘Lane’ —honoring June as the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden founder— is released to join the migration.
David Knight
Nancy Knight presents the new Whisperwood Butterfly Garden sign, created by Asbury employee and master craftsman Billy Smith.
A male Monarch, named "Lane" for garden founder June Lane, was released at the celebration.
Above, a display in the hallway gives residents the chance to observe the various stages in the life cycle of Monarch.
Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden to celebrate its certification as an official Monarch Waystation.
Resident Nancy Knight reads and presents the Monarch Watch certificate for Asbury Place Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation.
Residents enjoyed seeing the certificate showing that Asbury Place is Waystation No. 40,073. Landscape committee chairperson Nancy Knight unveiled the new Monarch Waystation sign. In addition, Asbury employee and master craftsman Billy Smith made and presented a new sign for the garden.
Because some residents had never visited the garden, located at the intersection of Whisperwood Circle and Whisperwood Drive, this was a special field trip for many. The Asbury bus brought some residents; others walked to the garden. The event gave many residents the opportunity to meet Asbury’s new executive director, Amy Pagano, and the new activities coordinator, Anthony Powers, for the first time.
Every year, millions of monarch butterflies begin their fall migration from the eastern United States and Canada to Mexico. There, they congregate in the oyamel fir trees, high on mountaintops in central Mexico. They stay there until March, when they begin their journey north. The monarch migration is an amazing natural wonder, but the habitat of these butterflies is dwindling.
In 2005, Monarch Watch started a program to encourage monarch conservation through gardening to provide the needed habitat. Monarchs are endangered because the plants that they need are declining. Monarchs need milkweed. They lay their eggs on it exclusively, and the caterpillars need to eat it. Herbicides and frequent roadside mowing kill milkweeds, and other plants used for nectar are in short supply due to land development.
The first Monarch Waystation was in Lawrence, Kansas. As of August 2022, there were 40,704 Monarch Waystation habitats registered with Monarch Watch. Many schools, businesses, parks, zoos and private gardens have certified waystations. There is also one outside the Kingsport Carousel.
To be certified as a Monarch Waystation, gardeners need to: have a spot that receives at least six hours of sun a day; grow at least 10 milkweed plants (preferably two or more different species); have nectar plants that bloom throughout spring, summer and fall; and maintain the garden without the use of insecticides.
Asbury Place Kingsport has been growing milkweed and raising monarch butterflies for five summers. There is a display in the hallway in the main building, where residents can watch the caterpillars eat, grow, make their chrysalises, and then emerge as butterflies. This year, there were more than a dozen to watch.
A highlight of the season is releasing the butterflies and sending them off on their migration. A male and a female monarch were released at the celebration. As is the tradition at Asbury, they were sent off with a prayer, a hymn and much joy. May they have a safe journey to Mexico!