KINGSPORT — Asbury Place Kingsport residents, staff and friends gathered Sept. 19 at the Whisperwood Butterfly Garden on the campus for a celebration. The residents’ landscape committee and “Butterfly Buddies” group have achieved their goal of certifying the garden as an official Monarch Waystation.

Residents enjoyed seeing the certificate showing that Asbury Place is Waystation No. 40,073. Landscape committee chairperson Nancy Knight unveiled the new Monarch Waystation sign. In addition, Asbury employee and master craftsman Billy Smith made and presented a new sign for the garden.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video