Artist Jordan Fowler describes his exhibition of sculptures as “artifacts of a different time.”
“Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge” opened Feb. 1 in The United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. It’s an immersive experience that begs the question, “how is technology shaping our own perceptions of reality?”
Fowler combines traditional welding techniques with contemporary computer science to create interactive sculptures out of cement, found objects, packaging Styrofoam, and metal. The sculptures are created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society, straight from the pages of a science fiction novel.
“I choose to use ruins as a medium to spur contemplation; to think about the present and future from a different perspective. It’s a way of abstracting materials and forms to find truths otherwise buried… In a way, contemporary science fiction does this — it tells stories that are removed from our context, allowing us to better understand predicaments we face in the present,” Fowler said.
Interactive moving images, such as running water or shifting shadows, are then projected onto the sculptures. These lifelike, projected images are coded by Fowler himself, using a sequence of original computer algorithms. The combination of art and technology creates an immersive show that offers a one-of-a-kind experience for viewers.
The exhibition, which will remain on display through May 9, is organized by the William King Museum of Art and sponsored by Rea Charitable Trust.
COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place to protect community members who visit the exhibit. Free hand sanitizer and masks for guests are available at all entry points. Masks are required inside the building. Social distancing markers are in place to remind and encourage visitors to follow the six-feet-apart rule.
Programming accompanying this exhibition includes today’s Tours at Two-Talk and Demo. The demo will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with the tour and talk from 2 to 3 p.m.
William King Museum is open seven days a week with operating hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Every First Thursday, the museum is open until 8 p.m. Admission is free.
William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. To learn more, about the museum and its programs, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005. You can also register for classes and events on the museum website.