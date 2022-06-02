KINGSPORT — The Marine Corps League, Tri-Cities Detachment 969, is seeking foursomes and sponsors for the first of what it hopes to turn into an annual golf tournament to support local veterans and other local programs.
The event will tee off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Cattails at Meadowview Golf Course. Check-in begins at noon. All proceeds from the event go to support local veterans, Toys for Tots, and Marine Corps League scholarships.
There are several levels of sponsorship available. In addition, a foursome can sign up for $300. Local golfers are encouraged to sign up for a day of fun, with the opportunity to win prizes and take home other goodies, while supporting the Marine Corps League community outreach programs.
Registration forms are available on the league’s Facebook page, Marine Corps League Tri-Cities Det #969 and at the following golf courses: Cattails at Meadowview, The Ridges, Pine Oaks, Tri-Cities, Crockett Ridge, Elizabethton, Warriors’ Path and Andrew Johnson.
We would like to thank Bone Fish Grill, Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse, Black Olive Restaurant, Hooters, Texas Roadhouse, Cheddar’s, Pals, Chick-fil-A, Vulcan Materials, Harmon Ice, 4Imprint, Publix, Food City, Pepsi, Holston Distributors and Cherokee Distributors for their support.
The mission of the Marine Corps League is to promote the interest and to preserve traditions of the United States Marine Corps; strengthen the fraternity of Marines and their families; serve Marines and FMF Navy personnel who wear or who have worn the Eagle, Globe and Anchor; and foster the ideals of Americanism and patriotic volunteerism.
For more information or details about sponsorships, call 423-972-3995.