Consider yourself a history buff? The Heritage Alliance in Jonesborough is offering you a chance to show what you know.
The alliance will host a history-themed team trivia challenge Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. This is the third online trivia event sponsored by the organization, which first offered the program in December 2020.
The event encourages friendly competition for participants who answer questions pertaining to general historical knowledge.
Teams (of up to six people) can register for the virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will kick off at 7 PM and last approximately 1-2 hours.
Joe Spiker, head docent of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, and Megan Cullen Tewell, programming coordinator at the Heritage Alliance, host the event via Zoom, tallying points and administering prizes for the winners.
The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. The cost to participate is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated.
Interested players can sign a team up for the trivia challenge at Heritageall.org. The link to sign up for the event is at the top of the page. Community members are encouraged to like or follow the organization on Facebook for more information.